Bowen Yang Taking Break From His ‘Las Culturistas’ Podcast Amid “Bad Bouts Of Depersonalization”

Bowen Yang said he is taking a short break from co-hosting his pop culture podcast Las Culturistas, which he co-hosts with Matt Rogers.

The three-time Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live castmember took to his Instagram Stories to reveal the news, noting that “Bad bouts of depersonalization are f*cking me up bad, but I am doing my best to get better! Please take care, be back soon.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “depersonalization-derealization disorder occurs when you persistently or repeatedly have the feeling that you’re observing yourself from outside your body or you have a sense that things around you aren’t real, or both.”

Las Culturistas most recently had Kelly Clarkson as guest in a show that posted on Apple Podcasts on June 28, its 375th episode. The podcast is from Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network and iHeartPodcast Network.

SNL ended its most recent season early because of the writers strike; among Bowen’s projects currently in the works is voicing a role in the new Garfield movie and playing Pfannee in the Cynthia Erivo-Ariana Grande starring adaptation of the musical Wicked.