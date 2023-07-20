Eli Roth’s Feature Take of Videogame ‘Borderlands’ Lands Summer 2024 Release Date – Comic-Con

EXCLUSIVE: Eli Roth’s feature version of videogame Borderlands has set an Aug. 9, 2024 release date.

The Lionsgate pic will be dated against Universal’s Speak No Evil and MGM’s Flint Strong.

In the movie, Lilith (played by 2x Oscar winner Cate Blanchett), is an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Roth and Joe Crombie wrote the screenplay. Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig produce. Lionsgate made the movie with Media Capital Technologies, an Arad / Picturestart production, a Gearbox Studios and Take-Two Interactive production.

Borderlands is one of the world’s most successful video game franchises, with more than 68M units sold-in WW, including over 24M units for Borderlands 2, which is the highest-selling title in the history of 2K. Borderlands 3, launched in September 2019 and was released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, selling over 12M units around the globe and was honored with the award for Best Multiplayer Game at Gamescom 2019 and Best Ongoing Game at Gamescom 2020.