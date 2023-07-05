‘Boiling Point’ Producer Ascendant Fox Strikes BBC Studios Deal & Signs ‘Bank Of Dave’ Commissioner

Ascendant Fox, one of the producers behind hit Stephen Graham indie pic Boiling Point, which is being made into a BBC TV series, has struck a development deal with BBC Studios and signed the commissioner of Netflix’s Bank of Dave.

The deal, which will see BBC Studios invest in Ascendant’s slate and gives its distribution arm a first-look on projects, comes as Bank of Dave‘s Hannah Perks joins the outfit as Head of Development, while Victoria Zalin becomes Head of Production.

The indie was one of those behind the multiple-BIFA-winning one-camera movie that follows Andy’s (Graham) catastrophic evening as head chef of his own restaurant. The BBC TV series will come out later this year, with Graham reprising his role alongside Vinette Robinson, Ray Panthaki and Hannah Walters.

Ascendant, which was forged by the recent coming together of Ascendant Films and Burton Fox Films, is also behind upcoming George Amponsah feature Gassed Up.

Ascendant Fox’s Partners and Executive Producers, Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli, said: “With such an exciting, diverse slate of film and TV projects in development, we feel honoured to have been approached by BBC Studios to help bring them from script to screen.”

BBC Studios Commercial Scripted Director Caroline Stone added that the pair are “exceptional talent with a strong development slate, and we’re delighted to be backing them in bringing more powerful, distinctive stories to the screen.”