Blumhouse Television Promotes Jordanna Guarino

EXCLUSIVE: Jordanna Guarino, who has worked on Amazon’s The Horror of Dolores Roach and Hulu’s Into The Dark, has been promoted at Blumhouse Television.

Guarino has been upped to SVP, Development and Programming. She was previously VP.

She has spent four years at Blumhouse, reporting to EVP, Scripted Programming and Development Chris Dickie. She shepherded anthology series Into The Dark, which ran for 16 episodes across two seasons for Hulu, and worked on a slate of eight movies for MGM+.

Guarino was also a creative executive on Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies and co-exec producer on The Horror of Dolores Roach as well as managing relationships with companies such as Scott Derrickson’s Crooked Highway, which has a first-look deal with Blumhouse.





She joined from Marvel Television, where she was Director of Original Programming, working on series such as the second season of Fox’s The Gifted, Netflix’s Daredevil and FX’s Legion. She has also worked at UCP, ABC and ICM.

“Jordanna Guarino’s leadership amongst the television team is exemplary and she continually impresses me with her creative acumen and strategic thinking which she leverages to the studio’s advantage,” said Chris McCumber, President, Blumhouse Television. “Her strong relationships have helped secure competitive projects and attach talent to development.”

“I’m very grateful for my Blumhouse family and am thrilled to continue to expand the television brand through the series we develop and produce. I’m inspired by my colleagues’ unwavering passion for storytelling and am eager to support their growth alongside my own,” added Guarino.