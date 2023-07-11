‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer: Jaime Reyes & His Family Face Off Against Villain Carapax In DC Film

Jaime Reyes might not be familiar with his new superpowers in DC’s Blue Beetle, but his family bands together to help him and face off against supervillain Carapax. Check out the final trailer in the video posted above for the DCU film hitting theaters on August 18.

Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad that returns home with aspirations for his future, but finds out his home is not the same. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Maridueña is joined by a cast that includes Adriana Barraza as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar as his father, Elpidia Carrillo as his mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax, with Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy.

The film also stars Belissa Escobedo as Jaime’s sister, Milagro and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez.

Angel Manuel Soto directs Blue Beetle from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

See photos from the Blue Beetle movie below.

‘Blue Beetle’ Warner Bros Pictures

‘Blue Beetle’ Warner Bros Pictures