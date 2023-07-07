Blake Lively Sony Wayfarer Studios Movie ‘It Ends With Us’ Sets Early 2024 Release

Sony Pictures has set a Feb. 9, 2024 theatrical release for the Wayfarer Studios’ Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us.

Pic starring Blake Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni is a feature take on Hoover’s best-selling novel.

Logline: Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom (Lively) has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Christy Hall adapted the novel. Pic is produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Hall. EPs are Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni. Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj also star.

As Deadline first reported, It Ends With Us production was paused due to WGA pickets while shooting in New Jersey.

Currently, Lionsgate has their Dirty Dancing sequel scheduled on Feb. 9 next year.