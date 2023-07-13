‘Black Mirror’ Leads Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Following Season 6 Release; ‘S.W.A.T.’ Bumps ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ To No. 3

Netflix’s mind-bending anthology series Black Mirror has soared to the top of Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list for the week of June 12 to June 18, following the Season 6 release.

The series, which topped both the overall and streaming originals charts, racked up 1.4 billion viewing minutes across its 27 episodes of Season 6, which Netflix has called “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

S.W.A.T. came in at No. 2, notching 1.2 billion viewing minutes this week across Hulu, Netflix and Paramount+, extending its billion-minute streak to four weeks. Avatar: The Way of Water, which led the list the previous week, to the No. 3 spot with 1.059 billion minutes across both Disney+ and Max.

Extraction 2 was not far behind with 1.023 billion minutes, to take the No. 4 spot, the film was 70 minutes shorter in duration than Avatar 2, which puts it at a distinct disadvantage when comparing viewing minutes.

Rounding out the top 10 are Manifest, at No. 5 followed by Never Have I Ever, NCIS, Heartland, Bluey and Cocomelon.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: