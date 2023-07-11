Black Bear Signs Danish-American Actor Elliott Crosset Hove, Star Of Cannes Hit ‘Godland’

EXCLUSIVE: Black Bear’s management arm has signed Danish-American actor Elliott Crosset Hove for representation.

Hove is best known for the well-received Danish/Icelandic feature Godland, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

His lauded performance in the picture earned him Best Male Actor at Denmark’s 2023 Bodil Awards, as well as a Best Actor nomination at the European Film Awards.

Hove’s previous feature roles include Rasmus Heisterberg’s 2016 feature film In the Blood, for which Hove was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Bodil Awards, and Hlynur Pálmason’s Winter Brothers, which won him a Danish Robert Award and Best Actor at the Locarno Film Festival. He has also appeared in Journal 64, Before the Frost, Parents and Wildland.

Most recently, Hove starred in Katrine Brocks’ The Great Silence and Simon Jaquemet’s Electric Child, which is currently in post-production, alongside Rila Fukushima.

Beyond his film career, Hove received the Reumart Award for his performance in the 2017 stage production of Hamlet, and acted in hit Scandinavian series The Bridge. In 2019, he was selected as one of the European Shooting Stars at the Berlin Film Festival.

Black Bear’s management roster currently comprises seven reps including Joanne Roberts Wiles, Keith Redmon, Arabella Flores, Philip Westgren, and Dominique Grund.

The firm reps close to one hundred clients including Karyn Kusama, Johan Renck, Cooper Raiff, Morten Tyldum, John Hillcoat, Raine Allen-Miller, Charlie McDowell, David Sandberg, Jamie Dack, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Michaël Roskam, Agnieszka Smoczynska and Alex Pettyfer.

Hove continues to be repped by Nataniel Bogs at Bogs Agency.