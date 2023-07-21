Bill Geddie Dies: ‘The View’ Co-Creator Was 68

Veteran news producer Bill Geddie, who is best known for co-creating The View with Barbara Walters, has died. He was 68.

Cause of death was reportedly due to coronary-related factors.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even bigger than life husband and dad,” said Geddie’s family in a statement. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn’t who did he meet, but rather who didn’t he meet?”

“He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance,” the statement continued. “He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example. The small things made him happy too. He enjoyed a great game of golf, his peppermint ice cream, and relaxing with a Bombay gin on the rocks with jalapeno & garlic stuffed olives. We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives.”

The Texas-born executive was the also the original executive producer for The View, which launched in 1997. He left in 2014. He and Walters also were frequent collaborators for ABC news, having worked together on BarWall Prods. for 25 years. Walters died in 2022.

Geddie was also behind Walters’ popular specials that included “The 10 Most Fascinating People.” His other credits included EPing Tamron Hall and the 2016 interview special anchored by Megyn Kelly.

We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie.

As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP… — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 21, 2023

The four-time Emmy winner is survived by his wife, Barbara and two daughters, Allison and Lauren.