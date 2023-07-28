Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast: AI, Through The Voices Of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Rock, Explains How Effortlessly It Can Automate Hollywood Film & TV
Read the full story

‘The Bikeriders’ Gets Release Date; Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Norman Reedus & Others Star

'The Bikeriders' release date
From left: Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus Getty

Just in time for Oscar season, 20th Century Studios has dated writer-director Jeff Nichols’ ensemble pic The Bikeriders, which follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. The New Regency film will open December 1 in theaters.

Related Stories

Based on Danny Lyon’s novel, The Bikeriders stars a murderer’s row of thespians including Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Norman Reedus.

Alongside New Regency, Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols.

Following Amazon’s dating of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn for November 24, with an expansion on December 1, it’s another great sign by studios that the release calendar isn’t getting erased and capsized; many Oscar-bait titles are being pushed further or to TBD due to the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

Also on December 1 among specialty titles this year is Neon’s Anne Hathaway suspense feature, Eileen.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad