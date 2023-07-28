‘The Bikeriders’ Gets Release Date; Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Norman Reedus & Others Star

Just in time for Oscar season, 20th Century Studios has dated writer-director Jeff Nichols’ ensemble pic The Bikeriders, which follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. The New Regency film will open December 1 in theaters.

Based on Danny Lyon’s novel, The Bikeriders stars a murderer’s row of thespians including Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Norman Reedus.

Alongside New Regency, Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols.

Following Amazon’s dating of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn for November 24, with an expansion on December 1, it’s another great sign by studios that the release calendar isn’t getting erased and capsized; many Oscar-bait titles are being pushed further or to TBD due to the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

Also on December 1 among specialty titles this year is Neon’s Anne Hathaway suspense feature, Eileen.