‘Big Fish’: Alabama Prop House Used In Tim Burton Movie Destroyed By Lightning-Sparked Fire

Fire sparked by a lightning strike has destroyed an Alabama prop house used in Tim Burton’s 2003 movie Big Fish.

“We lost a house in the Town of Spectre tonight after a lightning strike,” reads a post on Jackson Lake Island’s Facebook page.

The house was located on Jackson Lake Island in the fictitious town of Spectre, AL, built specifically for the movie.

The fantasy comedy-drama directed by Burton, based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel, starred Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter, Alison Lohman, Robert Guillaume, Marion Cotillard and Steve Buscemi. The film’s plotline revolves around the story of a frustrated son who tries to distinguish fact from fiction in the life of his father, a teller of tall tales.

The film was shot on location in Alabama in a series of fairy tale vignettes evoking the tone of a Southern Gothic fantasy. The film was a modest box-office success, grossing $122.9 million on a $70 million budget. The film, which received positive reviews, received four Golden Globe nominations, along with seven BAFTA noms, two Saturn Award nominations, and an Oscar and a Grammy Award nomination for Danny Elfman’s original score.