‘Big Brother’ Sets Season 25 Cast, Including A Deaflympics Gold Medalist, Brand Strategist, Professional Flutist & More

CBS has announced the 16 new Houseguests who will be moving into the Big Brother house for Season 25, including a Deaflympics Gold Medalist, Brand Strategist, Exterminator, Geriatric Physician, Professional Flutist, Political Consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others.

The new season kicks off with a live 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 PM live ET/delayed PT on CBS. Beginning Sunday, August 6, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8-9 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9-10 PM, live ET/delayed PT). The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and exclusive content throughout the season.

Hosted by Julie Chen, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.

Season 24 of the season made history with Taylor Hale becoming the first Black woman to win the CBS reality competition. Her win followed a season where race became an issue in the house. Contestant Kyle Capener, who earned the nickname “KKKyle” on social media, suggested forming an all-white alliance after he became suspicious of an alliance of BIPOC members that included Hale. He recalled the previous season’s alliance called “The Cookout” that was formed by a group of Black players in an effort to make assure a person of color would win. Capener was deemed racist by his houseguests and viewers and was evicted from the game shortly after.

Big Brother is produced by Emmy-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Here are the players:

Clockwise: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Kirsten Elwin, Mecole Hayes & Reilly Smedley. CBS

Clockwise: Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz & Red Utley. CBS

Name: America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, TX

Current City: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Medical Receptionist

Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, CA

Current City: New York, NY

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Name: Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, GA

Occupation: Stay-at-Home Dad

Name: Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, FL

Occupation: College Student

Name: Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

Current City: Kennesaw, GA

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Name: Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Current City: Seattle, WA

Occupation: Geriatric Physician

Name: Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, NY

Occupation: Professional Flutist

Name: Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, WA

Occupation: Truck Company Owner

Name: Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, FL via Dominica

Current City: Houston, TX

Occupation: Molecular Biologist

Name: Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, FL

Current City: Coral Springs, FL

Occupation: Illustrator

Name: Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, CA

Current City: Baton Rouge, LA

Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist

Name: Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, MO

Current City: Upper Marlboro, MD

Occupation: Political Consultant

Name: Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN

Occupation: Sales

Name: Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, ME

Current City: Nashville, TN

Occupation: Bartender