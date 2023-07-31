‘Big Brother’ Sets Season 25 Cast, Including A Deaflympics Gold Medalist, Brand Strategist, Professional Flutist & More

CBS has announced the 16 new Houseguests who will be moving into the Big Brother house for Season 25, including a Deaflympics Gold Medalist, Brand Strategist, Exterminator, Geriatric Physician, Professional Flutist, Political Consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others.
The new season kicks off with a live 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 PM live ET/delayed PT on CBS. Beginning Sunday, August 6, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8-9 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9-10 PM, live ET/delayed PT). The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and exclusive content throughout the season.
Hosted by Julie Chen, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.
Season 24 of the season made history with Taylor Hale becoming the first Black woman to win the CBS reality competition. Her win followed a season where race became an issue in the house. Contestant Kyle Capener, who earned the nickname “KKKyle” on social media, suggested forming an all-white alliance after he became suspicious of an alliance of BIPOC members that included Hale. He recalled the previous season’s alliance called “The Cookout” that was formed by a group of Black players in an effort to make assure a person of color would win. Capener was deemed racist by his houseguests and viewers and was evicted from the game shortly after.
Big Brother is produced by Emmy-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.
Here are the players:
Name: America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, TX
Current City: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Medical Receptionist
Name: Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, CA
Current City: New York, NY
Occupation: Brand Strategist
Name: Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Name: Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, GA
Occupation: Stay-at-Home Dad
Name: Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, FL
Occupation: College Student
Name: Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
Current City: Kennesaw, GA
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Name: Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
Current City: Seattle, WA
Occupation: Geriatric Physician
Name: Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, NY
Occupation: Professional Flutist
Name: Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, WA
Occupation: Truck Company Owner
Name: Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, FL via Dominica
Current City: Houston, TX
Occupation: Molecular Biologist
Name: Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, FL
Current City: Coral Springs, FL
Occupation: Illustrator
Name: Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, CA
Current City: Baton Rouge, LA
Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist
Name: Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, MO
Current City: Upper Marlboro, MD
Occupation: Political Consultant
Name: Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN
Occupation: Sales
Name: Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, ME
Current City: Nashville, TN
Occupation: Bartender
