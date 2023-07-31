BFI Launches Global Data Hub For UK Indie Sector

The BFI has found a new way to give indies a helping hand.

The TV and film organization this morning launched the UK Global Screen Fund Data Hub, a free resource aimed at providing the independent sector international VoD data and insights into demand and content value.

The BFI says the ultimate aim is “assisting UK content creators, distributors, sales agents and financiers to make better-informed decisions, devise data-driven strategies and enhance the global opportunities for UK content.”

Data firms Parrot Analytics and Digital-i are providing services for the hub.

Parrot uses a proprietary platform and complex mathematical algorithms to collate billions of social signals to create a single metric that it says can provide insight into the value and impact of any piece of TV or film content. Its services will be used as the basis for monthly reports into international demand, presenting the 20 most in-demand film, TV shows and talents for the U.S., UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Digital-i calculates average streaming audiences by finding the average number of total viewers per minute of individual pieces of content. It will provide monthly reports on international viewership, presenting the top 20 most viewed films and TV shows on Netflix and Prime Video in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

“The launch of the new UK Global Screen Fund Data Hub allows UK screen businesses access to VoD consumption data for a number of key international markets, identified by our sector stakeholders as a key unmet industry need,” said Denitsa Yordanova, BFI Head of the UK Global Screen Fund. “It is fantastic to be working with Parrot Analytics and Digital-i on responding to this need by providing such valuable insights, both for improved knowledge sharing and to help inform decision-making.”

The hubs launch does after the commission of research in the UK Global Screen Fund’s first year (2021) that explored what types of market data would be valuable to Indies. The Damask Consulting report recommended the provision of data services, with a particular focus on VoD data.

The hub will be updated at the end of each month.