Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Cancels Pittsburgh Stop, Reschedules Seattle & Kansas City Over “Production Logistics”

Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh will not be seeing the Renaissance tour as originally planned. The concert date that was scheduled for August 3 has now been canceled.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the Renaissance World Tour will not be taking place,” reads a statement from Acrisure Stadium.

The venue said that refunds would be issued automatically at the point of purchase.

Fans that had planned to see Beyoncé on September 13 in Seattle will have to wait an extra day. Lumen Field confirmed that the Renaissance tour stop would take place on September 14 “due to production logistics and scheduling conflicts.”

Kansas City was expecting Beyoncé on September 18 but that date has now been postponed until October 1 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The reason for the delay was also cited as “production logistics and scheduling issues.”

Beyoncé’s next stop will be in Toronto where she will be performing on July 8 and 9. Her first show in the U.S. with the Renaissance tour will be July 12 when the singer performs in Philadelphia followed by Nashville (July 15), Louisville (July 17), Minneapolis (July 20), Chicago (July 22 and July 23) and Detroit (July 26).

The “Break My Soul” singer will hit L.A. until September when she stops at SoFi Stadium on September 1, 2 and 4.

Read the statements from the venues below.

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the Sept 13th Seattle stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been pushed back by one day and will now take place Sept 14th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. pic.twitter.com/Rysc4N243X — Lumen Field (@LumenField) July 5, 2023