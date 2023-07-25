‘Beetlejuice 2’ Film Set Burglarized As Thieves Take Iconic Sculpture

The film set for Beetlejuice 2 in Vermont was burglarized and authorities are still looking for the culprit.

Vermont State Police shared a post on X with photos of the sculpture piece that was stolen from the set of the movie in East Corinth.

“We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back!” Vermont State Police joked in a post shared on July 21.

The X post continued, “We’re investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the Beetlejuice 2 set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration.”

Police asked the public to call them with any information regarding the burglary.

Fans of the 1988 Beetlejuice film might recognize the sculpture that was stolen as it was one of Delia Deetz’s (Catherine O’Hara) creations.

Tim Burton is returning to direct the Beetlejuice sequel that, as of now, is slated to open on Sep. 6, 2024, but could change due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role and will be joined by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega.

Mike Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are attached to write the script with Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg also contributing and set as producers. Tommy Harper, Plan B, Marc Toberoff and David Geffen are also producing.

Other actors set to board the sequel include Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux with original cast members Winona Ryder and O’Hara also joining the lineup.