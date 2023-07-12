Bectu Warns Of Impact On UK Production As Actors Strike Looms

EXCLUSIVE: UK broadcasting union Bectu has sounded the alarm over strike action in the US.

In a statement released today, Bectu expressed concern about what it described as the role US union strikes could have in exasperating the current “industry slowdown” in the UK that is impacting the freelance workforce across film, TV drama, and unscripted production.

Bectu said the current slowdown is due to many contributing factors such as high inflation, a drop in advertising revenue, and the BBC licence fee freeze, which have led to reduced commissioning from broadcasters. The slowdown will be exacerbated, the union said, should the AMPTP fail to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA and the union joins the WGA action in the US.

The union said it had identified several productions in the UK that are at risk of going into hiatus due to the strikes in the US, and it expects others will follow if mediation between SAG-ATRA and AMPTP fails.

“We urge the AMPTP to step back from the brink, to tone down the rhetoric and to negotiate realistically and in good faith to bring talks to a successful resolution,” said Philippa Childs, Head of Bectu. “Bectu stands firmly with WGA East and West and SAG-AFTRA, who are at the forefront of ensuring that the people who create the films and TV dramas that we all enjoy, receive a fair contract fit for the 21st century.”

Bectu previously declared a state of “emergency” in the unscripted TV community due to an “unprecedented” lack of work.

The declaration of “emergency” was made at the union’s conference in May. Childs said freelancers have been “telling us this is the longest period without work that they have ever experienced,” with some saying they haven’t had any posts since January.