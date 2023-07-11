BBC Studios Profits Hit Record $310M As Aggressive Commercial Push Continues

BBC Studios has posted another record financial year, the BBC annual report reveals, as the Corporation’s production and sales wing continues its aggressive commercial push.

Profits for the 2022/23 financial year were £240M ($310M), a 6% increase, while revenues neared £2.1B ($2.7B), up almost 28%. Returns to the BBC were also a record, £362M ($467.5M), and content investment stood at £177M ($228.9M). However, ad market downturns hit its streaming and channels biz.

This marks a second year of record growth, as BBC Studios aims to double the size of its business between 2021/22 and 2028. The division had already doubled in size in the five years to March 2022 and last year set record totals for EBITDA and sales.

The numbers also provide some comforting reading for the BBC as it faces the crisis over the unnamed reported who alleged to have paid an underage person for sexual images. BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell had been due to speak wait certain journalists about the numbers, but this was postponed in light of the wider scandal.

BBC Studios attributed the growth to its content studio, which Fussell said that grown “by nearly half” as it landed orders from the likes of Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix. Sales were up nearly 40% at £1.6B ($2.1B) and profits were up nearly 50% at £139M ($179.5M).

In fact, more than 75% of the content studios’ revenues now come from third parties, as the BBC pushes harder into local and international production in a bid to return more cash to its parent — and, by extension, the license fee-paying public.

In-house brands such as Australian animation Bluey — which landed a spot on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as its popularity grows in the States — and reality competition Dancing with the Stars were also flagged as cash drivers, while BBC shows such as Sherwood and Happy Valley and acquisitions of companies such as Voltage TV also contributed. This morning, BBC Studios announced it had acquired 25% of Sarah Tyekiff’s new unscripted production company, Mettlemouse Entertainment.

Last year also saw BBC Studios produce ratings-driving coverage of major British events such as Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and the long-serving royal’s State Funeral following her passing in September.

Ad market halts channels progress

More topline stats: the streaming and channels unit was flat at £535M ($690.8M) but profits sagged 24% to come in at £102M ($131.7M). BBC Studios attributed the fall to “external challenges including inflation, a volatile advertising market and pressure on pay TV subscriptions.”

BBC Studios also now operates 22 free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and its streaming joint venture BritBox International now has three million subs in eight markets, including the U.S. British channels subsidiary UKTV increased its key measure, share of commercial impacts (SOCI) to a record 8.7%.

BBC Studios is now gearing up for the new-look Doctor Who, starring Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa and back under the wing of Russell T. Davies. It will not be the sole producer of the iconic sci-fi show for the first time, however, as a lucrative but eyebrow-raising deal with Bad Wolf was struck before a streaming agreement with Disney+ was put in place in October.

“Revenue held steady overall in our channels and streaming services internationally, despite ongoing external challenges posed by inflation and volatility in the advertising market, and we made further investment into production labels, BBC.com and UKTV to promote and sustain future growth,” said BBC Studios boss Fussell.

“Looking ahead, we have bold ambitions to double the business by 2028, while investing for future growth and market volatility, which will impact short term profitability. At the same time, we are continually transforming our culture to prioritise inclusion, operate sustainably and put performance at the heart of everything we do.”

Separately, BBC Studios also released its annual pay gap report today, which details disparities in pay for gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ employees by career level band. This revealed 90% of staff are in pay bands where the gap is less than 5% and that women now make up 51% of senior leader positions globally.