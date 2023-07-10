BBC Presenter Scandal: Young Person’s Lawyer Rubbishes Sex Picture Payment Reports

In a major plot twist in an enormous scandal gripping the UK’s national broadcaster, the young person at the heart of the BBC presenter sex pictures scandal has thrown doubt on the claims.

A lawyer representing the individual has written to BBC News describing the accusations of their client’s own mother as “rubbish.”

British tabloid newspaper The Sun has published several explosive stories based on sworn testimony from the mother, who alleged that her child was paid tens of thousands of pounds by an unnamed BBC presenter in exchange for explicit images.

But a lawyer representing the individual told BBC News that their client had denied the story in correspondence with The Sun on Friday evening. The young person told The Sun that there was “no truth” in its story, but the “inappropriate article” was still published.

The lawyer wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are rubbish.”

Deadline has contacted The Sun for comment. The newspaper told BBC News: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

“Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC. We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

The BBC presenter was suspended on Sunday and sources expected a major update from the corporation today. It is not clear if the young person’s denial has changed the situation.

The BBC held talks with the Metropolitan Police today, but the force is yet to launch a formal investigation. The Met said detectives were “assessing the information discussed at the meeting” and attempting to establish if there is “evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”