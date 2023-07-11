BBC Presenter Scandal: UK PM Says Allegations Are “Shocking And Concerning”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was “shocked and concerned” by recent allegations that a top BBC presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexual images.

Speaking to journalists as he traveled to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunak said he didn’t know the identity of the accused presenter but the broadcaster had reassured him that its investigation into the case would be swift.

“They were shocking and concerning allegations,” he said. “The culture secretary spoke to the director general on Sunday and is reassured the process they are taking is rigorous and will be swift. We’ve had those reassurances and that’s the right thing to do.”

The BBC has been engulfed by reports, which first appeared in The Sun, that one of its top presenters paid a teenager more than £35,000 ($45,000) in return for explicit pictures. It said the exchanges started in 2020 when the teenager was aged 17.

The Sun said it had been contacted by the teenager’s mother, who said she did not want payment for telling her story. She told the newspaper that she lodged a complaint with the BBC on May 19. The corporation launched an investigation headed by a cybercrime expert, but the presenter remained on air. The mother claimed that her child had used the money to fund their crack cocaine habit. “I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life,” she was quoted as saying.

The presenter has since been suspended. On Tuesday, however, a lawyer representing the young person at the heart of the scandal wrote to BBC News describing the accusations of their client’s own mother as “rubbish.”

The lawyer told BBC News that their client had denied the story in correspondence with The Sun on Friday evening. The young person told The Sun that there was “no truth” in its story, but the “inappropriate article” was still published

London’s Metropolitan Police is yet to launch a formal investigation. The Met said detectives were “assessing the information discussed at the meeting” and attempting to establish if there is “evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”