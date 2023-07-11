BBC Star Reportedly Sent Second Young Person Abusive Messages After Meeting On Dating App

The BBC presenter mired in a cash-for-pictures scandal has been accused of sending abusive and menacing messages to a second young person.

BBC News reported that the presenter, who is not being named for legal reasons, met the individual on a dating app but their communication later soured.

The young person hinted online that they might name the presenter, which prompted the star to allegedly send the individual abusive and expletive-filled messages.

The young person told the BBC they were frightened by the power the presenter held. Their accusations raise fresh concerns about his conduct.

It follows allegations, reported by UK tabloid newspaper The Sun, that the star paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for explicit images. The claims have been denied by the young person.

The original allegations are potentially criminal in nature and are being examined by the police. The BBC has suspended the presenter but has paused its own investigation at the request of the police.

BBC News reported that the second young person had no connection to the individual at the heart of The Sun reporting. BBC News verified that the messages the second person received were sent from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

Deadline has contacted the BBC presenter and his attorney.