BBC News Channel Anchor Yalda Hakim Quits For Sky Just Months After Landing Chief Presenter Role

BBC News journalist Yalda Hakim is quitting less than four months after being promoted to a sought-after £230,000 ($300,000) chief presenter role on the UK broadcaster’s rolling news channel.

In a surprise move, Hakim is joining Sky News as its lead world news presenter, hosting a primetime show for the channel owned by Comcast.

The decision has raised eyebrows at the BBC after the corporation heralded her appointment as one of five chief presenters on the newly-merged BBC News channel.

Hakim presents The Daily Global for the news channel, which has combined the BBC’s domestic service with BBC World News. Maryam Moshiri will take over Hakim’s duties on the show.

Hakim’s departure opens up an opportunity for one of five female BBC News channel presenters currently in limbo nearly four months after the merger.

Deadline revealed last month that there is anger over the treatment of the women. The BBC is also facing questions about how much money it is wasting while the senior anchors sit on the bench, with some estimating that the costs could have ballooned to six figures or more.

Commenting on her Sky News appointment, Hakim said: “I have long admired Sky for its smart, fearless and world-class reporting. At a time when global media must work harder than ever to earn the confidence of our viewers, I look forward to giving my all as part of one of the most talented and accomplished news teams anywhere.”