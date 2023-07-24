BBC Defends Wall-To-Wall Huw Edwards Coverage After Audience Complaints

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has defended the high volume of coverage it dedicated to the scandal involving Huw Edwards, the British broadcaster’s highest-paid news presenter.

BBC News extensively covered the story after Edwards was accused in reports by The Sun newspaper of paying a young person for sexually explicit images.

BBC journalists supported the original claims by reporting separate allegations against Edwards, including from a second young person who said they received abusive messages from the anchor.

Audience members contacted the corporation to complain that “too much” coverage was given over to the scandal, including rolling news, radio phone-ins, and bulletin-leading stories.

The BBC did not disclose how many complaints it received, but for the corporation to issue a response, it usually means that it received 100 or more missives from concerned viewers.

“BBC News reports on the BBC independently and impartially in the same way as we would with any other organisation,” the BBC said. “We believe our coverage of this story was proportionate, reflecting the significance of the issues raised.”

The corporation acknowledged, however, that “not everyone will agree with the stories we cover and the prominence we give them.”

The BBC issued a similar statement after dedicating a high volume of airtime to the scandal involving Phillip Schofield, the ITV presenter who had sexual relations with a young This Morning employee.

The BBC said: “The allegations published in The Sun raised serious questions about the conduct of a well-known BBC presenter as well as the BBC’s initial handling of the complaint made by the family of the young person involved; subsequently the BBC suspended the presenter and the Metropolitan Police made enquiries into the case.”

Edwards remains suspended while his alleged conduct is investigated by the BBC in a process that could take months. He was hospitalized during the scandal with severe mental health issues.

The BBC’s extensive coverage on Edwards also attracted criticism from insiders. “The relish with which the BBC sits down to eat itself never ceases to amaze me,” said one source.