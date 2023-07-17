BBC Staff Expressed Concerns About Complaints Procedures Weeks Before Huw Edwards Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: BBC employees failed to express complete confidence in the corporation’s bullying and harassment processes just weeks before the Huw Edwards scandal plunged the corporation into turmoil.

The BBC’s annual staff survey, which was finalized in May, showed that 38% of 16,622 employees questioned did not endorse the statement: “I believe any bullying or harassment concern I raise will be dealt with appropriately.”

Some 16% of staff said they disagreed with this sentiment, while the remaining 22% were “neutral” in their position over the BBC’s complaints procedures, according to figures obtained by Deadline.

The 62% who agreed bullying or harassment concerns would be addressed appropriately was one percentage point higher than last year. In the 2019 staff survey, the figure stood at 57%, suggesting confidence in BBC processes has grown over the past four years, but there is a rump of staff who remain disillusioned.

The original complaint against Edwards — that he was purportedly paying a young person for sexually explicit images — was made by a BBC audience member, meaning it did not form part of an internal HR process and was handed to the broadcaster’s corporate investigations team.

As the scandal deepened last week, Newsnight and BBC News reported on allegations made by BBC staff about Edwards’ conduct, including one employee who claimed that they received messages from the presenter commenting on their appearance.

Three people told BBC News of a reluctance among junior staff to complain through internal HR grievance channels because of the perceived negative impact it will have on their careers.

BBC Director General Tim Davie last week urged staff to come forward with any “queries or concerns” relating to Edwards’ alleged conduct. Deadline also revealed that BBC News is hosting “safe space” listening sessions, during which employees will be encouraged to share information.

Davie said that complaints procedures would be examined as part of the BBC’s investigation into Edwards, who is suspended and receiving treatment for severe mental health issues. Davie suggested that there could be an improvement in the way issues are “red-flagged” to senior managers.

One BBC insider said: “People don’t make formal complaints generally because they feel it exposes them as the complainant and affects your relationship with the person you’re trying to work with. We also know from previous cases that grievances rarely go in favor of the complainant.”

Another added: “The BBC signs up to an external whistleblowing service which has possibly made a bit of a difference, but I think the fact people don’t trust management and perhaps don’t even know about the whistleblowing service means it isn’t as effective as it could or should be.”

The BBC updated its whistleblowing procedures last year, but 37% of employees told the staff survey that they were uncertain about where to find the policy.

The BBC had 37 whistleblowing cases in the year to the end of March 2023, which was up from 33 the previous year. Four cases were upheld, according to the BBC’s annual report.

The report also revealed that bullying and harassment cases were at the lowest point since the corporation started publishing figures in 2014. There were 34 cases this year, down from a high of 92 in 2020.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC takes all forms of bullying, harassment and malpractice incredibly seriously and we have robust processes and extensive support in place to deal with any staff concerns.

“Our staff survey results have improved in this area compared to last year. The vast majority of staff believe bullying and harassment will be dealt with appropriately and know where to go to find information on our whistleblowing policy.

“We’ve made great strides in recent years to improve our policies, and we will continue to publicise these internally.”