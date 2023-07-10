Skip to main content
‘Barbie’ Premiere: Margot Robbie & Alexandra Shipp On Working With Greta Gerwig To Make Her Vision Come To Life

Alexandra Shipp, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the 'Barbie' premiere
Alexandra Shipp, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the 'Barbie' premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Christopher Polk

The Barbie film is a reality but to make Greta Gerwig’s vision come to life, everyone had to be on board. During the red carpet premiere in LA, star Margot Robbie gave a shoutout to the director saying most signed up because of Gerwig herself.

“I don’t think most of us would’ve been involved if it wasn’t someone like Greta at the helm, but particularly Greta,” Robbie said during the pink carpet at the Shrine Auditorium. “What she does with her films… she’s so smart, but she’s also can really deliver on the humor and the emotion and we knew we wanted all of that in a Barbie movie. I can’t imagine anyone else doing it but Greta.”

Alexandra Shipp said “it was really exciting” to work under Gerwig’s direction adding, “I was extremely nervous coming onto this set and working with incredible actors. Greta makes a safe set, she allows you to be honest and articulate and have integrity in specific choices and she helps to elevate that.”

Producer Tom Ackerley talked to Deadline and said that he first got the Barbie script in 2020.

“Margot and I were sitting in the coach and we both read the script… every so often we said, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe they did that,’ and it just kept getting better and better,” Acklerley said. “And we closed it and we’re like, ‘Well, we’re never going to be able to make that movie.'”

