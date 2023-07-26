‘Barbie’ Is Beautiful Again With Record $26M Tuesday For Warner Bros; ‘Oppenheimer’ Booms Past $100M+

Ryan Goslinga and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Cillian Murphy stars in 'Oppenheimer'.

After Warner Bros saw a record Monday at the domestic box office with $26.1M, they made $26M again yesterday, giving them a record Tuesday. Barbie crosses the $200M in five days with $214.1M.

Pic beats previous Warner Bros Tuesday highs of Aquaman‘s Christmas Day 2018 take of $21.98M and Dark Knight‘s haul on July 22, 2008 of $20.8M.

Among all Tuesdays in July, Barbie had the fifth biggest after Spider-Man: Far From Home ($39.2M, July 2, 2019), Amazing Spider-Man ($35M, July 3, 2012), The Lion King ($30.3M, July 23, 2019) and Transformers ($27.8M, July 3, 2007).

Universal’s Oppenheimer was also largely even on Tuesday with Monday, grossing another $12M and taking the pic’s running total to $107.1M.

As we told you both movies are looking at excellent second weekend holds around -55% with Barbie eyeing $70M-$72M, and Oppeneheimer around $35M. Disney’s The Haunted Mansion takes all of Barbie‘s PLFs. If Haunted Mansion is lucky, it will to north of $30M, which is where presales have it.