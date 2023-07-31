International Cinema Chain Vue Records “Best Ever Week” Thanks To ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’

International cinema chain Vue says it has recorded its “best ever week” in large part due to the Barbie and Oppenheimer releases ten days ago.

The company says it surpassed its weekly admissions record by 40% across its eight European markets. Vue UK and Ireland beat its previous highest admissions week by 20%, besting the previous mark set during Skyfall’s opening week in 2012. The company didn’t reveal admission totals.

The momentum of the two movies has continued over their second weekend. The offshore take from this weekend was $122.2M in 69 markets, just 32% off opening. The international cume is $423.1M. Domestic was $93M this weekend for a running North America cume of $351.4M and a $774.5M global total.

The Greta Gerwig-directed pic maintained its No. 1 slot in 57 markets with exceptional holds in numerous markets including Taiwan (+37%), Germany (+29%), Hong Kong (+19%), Holland (+11%), Singapore (+10%), China (-11%), Australia (-11%), France (-20%), Argentina (-25%), Indonesia (-27%), Italy (-30%), Spain (-30%) and the UK (-32%).

As for Universal’s Oppenheimer, it too had an incredible hold overseas, dropping just 26% in 78 markets during the sophomore session for an estimated international box office weekend of $72.4M and an offshore cume $226.3M. Globally, this puts the running total on the Christopher Nolan pic at $400.4M.

Describing the records, Claire Arksey, Chief Operating Officer of Vue International, explained: “At Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, we have seen our best week ever following the opening of Barbie and Oppenheimer. This record-breaking week beats Vue International’s previous overall weekly admissions record by an incredible 40% across our eight European markets.

“In Poland, our cinemas have also seen their best week on record and in the Netherlands, our cinemas have beaten their previous admissions record set during The Lion King’s opening week in 2019. Vue UK and Ireland has also beaten it’s previous highest admissions week by 20% which was set during Skyfall’s opening week in 2012.

“The second box office weekend for both films also showed signs of strong word of mouth, with Barbie and Oppenheimer admissions going up week on week in markets like Germany and The Netherlands. This is a strong indication that these films will have a sizeable audience in cinemas throughout the rest of the summer.”

The movies have proven an elixir for the global box office and come at a time of particular structural struggle in an international market such as the UK. Vue is hopeful the bounce will carry over across the summer.

“There’s more to come. We’re looking forward to seeing our customers continue to enjoy the big screen experience over the summer and beyond as other great titles are released this year: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Meg 2: The Trench, Napoleon and The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.”

Vue operates in the UK and Ireland as Vue, with international operations in Denmark, Germany Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Netherlands and Taiwan.

Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this report.