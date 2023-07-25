‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Fever Spills Into Monday: Greta Gerwig Pic Notches Warner Bros Record, Nolan Epic Strong With $12M+ – Box Office

Everyone didn’t stop going to the movies on Monday with Barbenheimer in full force: Warner Bros posted the best Monday at the domestic box office with Barbie grossing $26.1M while Universal’s Christopher Nolan pic Oppenheimer wasn’t shabby with $12.6M.

For Warner Bros., Barbie beats their previous Monday high of Nolan’s Dark Knight which did $24.4M on July 21, 2008. Barbie‘s Monday is also the best so far in 2023, besting Little Mermaid‘s Memorial Day of $23.2M. Among all Mondays in July, Barbie is second after Spider-Man 2‘s $27.6M back on July 5, 2004. Running cume for Barbie through four days is $188.1M at 4,243 theaters..

Oppenheimer is the third best Monday for Christopher Nolan after Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises which did $19.3M on July 23, 2012. The pic also beat the first Monday of Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which did $11.7M on July 3. Running four day for Oppenheimer is $95M at 3,610 theaters.