‘Barbie’ Surfs Past $400M Global Box Office Through Monday; ‘Oppenheimer’ Tops $200M

After a blowout debut weekend, Barbenheimer showed strong continued momentum at the international box office on Monday. Warner Bros’ Barbie for its part had the best Monday ever for the studio overseas at $32M from 69 markets (it also scored the studio’s best Monday domestically). The running offshore total through Monday is $226.3M, bringing the global Kenergy to $414.4M.

As for Universal’s Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller added $16.2M on Monday in 78 markets for a $114.2M overseas cume. The worldwide gross is $209.3M through Monday.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie saw just a 37% drop on Monday offshore versus Sunday, while the $32M on Monday was 16% of the massive weekend launch.

In Europe, the Sunday-to-Monday drop was 26%. What’s more, the Monday results repped the best first Monday for a WB film ever in 19 markets in the region, including the UK (excluding Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which opened on a Monday there), Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Romania, Latvia, Finland, Cyprus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Slovenia, Serbia and Ukraine.

In Latin America, the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling romp performed better on Monday than all the top titles of 2023 in terms of the Monday-to-weekend ratio, roughly three points above the average.

Also notable, China had a strong Sunday-to-Monday hold of -33% to reach $11M. The gross there through Tuesday (not included in the totals above) is $13.7M. In France, Monday admissions exceeded those of last week’s Thursday and Friday. And in Spain, Monday was 25% of the weekend, significantly above such titles as Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Top 5 offshore markets through Monday are the UK ($29.3M), Mexico ($26.2M), Brazil ($20.6M), Australia ($16M) and France ($11.8M). Still due to release is Japan on August 11.

For Oppenheimer, Monday’s $16.2M repped 17.4% of the opening weekend internationally in key markets.

UK/Ireland added $2.7M on Monday with 29% market share for a cume to date of $16.6M. Monday is equal to a 20% share of the weekend, which is above the same day’s share for Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

France added $1.2M on Monday for a running total of $8.2M, ranking No. 2 behind Barbie with fewer than 65K admissions separating them yesterday. Oppenheimer‘s Monday was good for 18% of the weekend, a higher share than Dunkirk (14%), The Dark Knight Rises (14%) and Dead Reckoning (11%).

Germany has reached a cume through Monday of $7.7M, adding $1M yesterday with 29% market share at No. 2. Monday’s gross was 15% of the weekend, above the same day of comps.

Australia added $800K on Monday for a running total of $7.1M. Monday accounted for 12% of the opening weekend, a bigger percentage than Dunkirk (10%), Interstellar (10%), The Dark Knight Rises (9%) or Dead Reckoning (9%).

Mexico also added $800K on Monday for a cume to date of $5.4M. Monday’s gross was a big 22% share of the three-day weekend, performing above the same day’s share for comps.

Other top Oppenheimer markets through Monday include Spain ($4.5M), Brazil ($3.2M) and Netherlands ($3.1M).

Markets still to come on Oppenheimer include Korea on August 15, Italy on August 23 and China on August 30.