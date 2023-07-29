‘Barbie’ Poised To Cross $700M Global Through 2nd Weekend; ‘Oppenheimer’ Closing In On $400M

As expected, Warner Bros’ Barbie has now officially crossed the six-century mark globally with Friday’s figures included. The global cume is $637.5M through yesterday with the international box office repping $350.5M after a $30.1M Friday in 69 offshore markets. The Greta Gerwig-directed phenom should high-heel it past $700M through Sunday worldwide.

We’ll have much more tomorrow, but for now let’s look at the Top 5 overseas markets through Friday. The UK leads with an incredible $50.8M, followed by Mexico at $35.6M, Brazil with $26M, Australia at $22.7M and China (!) at $19.8M.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer from Universal is set to reach a an estimated gross of $395M through Sunday. This would put it as the 6th highest grossing Nolan film of all time, ahead of Tenet and Batman Begins.

The sophomore session is on track to earn another $67.6M this weekend overseas, bringing its international total to-date to $221.5 million.

A couple of notes on the Cillian Murphy-starrer: After just its second weekend, Oppenheimer is estimated to be the biggest Nolan film of all-time in 28 markets including India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey; it is also estimated be the biggest non-superhero Nolan film of all time in 39 markets including Mexico, Brazil, Norway, Turkey, Philippines and Chile.

Additionally, Universal pictures has now crossed $2 billion at the international box office marking only the fourth time a studio has reached the milestone since the pandemic and the 7th time Universal has reached the threshold.

We will have a full update on Sunday.