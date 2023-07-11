‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Planned Cameos For Timothée Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan After Working With Them In ‘Lady Bird’ & ‘Little Women’

Greta Gerwig was planning to work with Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan again in the Barbie movie but that ultimately didn’t pan out.

The filmmaker opened up about wanting Chalamet and Ronan to cameo in the Margot Robbie-starring film after working with both of them in Lady Bird and Little Women.

“Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo,” Gerwig told CinemaBlend in a recent interview. “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

Chalamet has been busy playing Willy Wonka in Wonka and filming Dune: Part Two, while Ronan is occupied producing her first film titled The Outrun.

Barbie, which opens July 21 in theaters, has a star-studded cast that includes Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela.