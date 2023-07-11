Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Dish: Is The Sundance Film Festival On The Move?
Read the full story

‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Planned Cameos For Timothée Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan After Working With Them In ‘Lady Bird’ & ‘Little Women’

Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet
Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet Christopher Polk / David M. Benett / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig was planning to work with Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan again in the Barbie movie but that ultimately didn’t pan out.

The filmmaker opened up about wanting Chalamet and Ronan to cameo in the Margot Robbie-starring film after working with both of them in Lady Bird and Little Women.

Related Stories

“Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo,” Gerwig told CinemaBlend in a recent interview. “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

RELATED: ‘Barbie’ Premiere: Margot Robbie & Alexandra Shipp On Working With Greta Gerwig To Make Her Vision Come To Life

Chalamet has been busy playing Willy Wonka in Wonka and filming Dune: Part Two, while Ronan is occupied producing her first film titled The Outrun.

RELATED: ‘Barbie’s Greta Gerwig Gives Shoutout To Writers As Co-Writer Noah Baumbach Skips Premiere Amid WGA Strike

Barbie, which opens July 21 in theaters, has a star-studded cast that includes Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad