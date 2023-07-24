Greta Gerwig Explains ‘Barbie’s “Mic Drop” Final Line

SPOILER ALERT: This post includes details about the final scene of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig says she wanted a “mic drop” moment to bring the movie to a close – and she isn’t talking about box office success, though she got that too.

If you haven’t yet seen the hugely popular film starring Margot Robbie as the world’s most famous doll and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken, you’ll want to stop reading now. Seriously. This post includes the final line of the film, and Gerwig’s explanation for it.

In an interview with USA Today, Gerwig explains that the ending is meant as both a tribute to Barbie’s inventor Ruth Handler and also as a body-positive message to young girls.

In the film, Barbie returns to Barbie Land after a life-changing visit to Los Angeles. Still feeling a bit lost and and struggling with a personality crisis, she is visited by the spirit of Mattel co-founder Handler (played by Rhea Perlman), who, in so many words, tells the doll that the future is more important than the past. Barbie then decides to become a human, adopts the name Barbara Handler and pays a visit to a newly significant person in her life.

The film’s final line: “I’m here to see my gynecologist.”

“With this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels,” Gerwig tells USA Today. “I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.

“And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy, I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too’ – that’s both funny and emotional. There are so many things like that throughout the movie. It was always about looking for the levity and the heart.”



