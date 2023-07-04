Alexia Laroche-Joubert Named Banijay France CEO

Banijay France has found its new CEO.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert will replace François de Brugada, who has moved to lead fledgling operation Banijay Events, as part of Banijay Group’s push into live events and experiences.

Laroche-Joubert is best known for leading her own production outfit Adventure Line Productions (ALP), which is part of Banijay, and has recently also been leading scripted label Screen Line Productions.

She counts executive producing TF1’s version of Survivor, Koh Lanta, which has been on air for more than two decades, and France 2’s Fort Boyard, and is credited with lead producer roles on M6’s Loft Story, which is France’s version of Big Brother and TF1’s Star Academy and Secret Story. She was also an on-screen judge on Popstars.

Before joining Banijay, she has spent more than a decade with Canal+ and rose to become Editor-in-Chief at TF1. She was also Director of Programs at Endemol France under the leadership of Banijay founder Stéphane Courbit.

In her new role, she’ll report to Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti, who said: “Alexia has been a leading force for us in France for a number of years, and with entrepreneurialism and creative spirit at her core, she is the perfect profile to lead our French operations from here-on-in. Hugely respected, strategic and with a brilliant repertoire of credits, we have no doubt her experience and knowledge will be invaluable in driving the business to new heights, as we look to further diversify and enhance the offering.”

“From start-ups, to well-established labels like ALP, I have led a career underpinned by entrepreneurialism and at Banijay, I’ve found a home where I can continue to indulge my creative passions,” added Laroche-Joubert. “Stepping up to lead Banijay France was the logical next step, and I am proud to be taking on this challenge.”