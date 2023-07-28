‘Back To The Future: The Musical’ Transports Film’s Cast To The Present For Gala Celebration

(L-R) Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart pose at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical"

It’s been 38 years since the release of the film version of Back to the Future.

But the cast gathered earlier this week as if no time had passed at all, joining a gala celebrating Back to the Future: The Musical, which is currently playing in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway ahead of an Aug. 3 opening date.

The plot line of the stage show follows the film. The logline: “When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself … back to the future.”

On hand for the gala on Tuesday were the original Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), along with costars Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines), Don Fullilove (Mayor Goldie Wilson), Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), Marc McClure (Dave McFly) and James Tolkan (Mr. Strickland).

The film’s director and cowriter Robert Zemeckis — a coproducer of the musical — was also there, joined by Bob Gale, who cocreated and cowrote the film trilogy and also wrote the musical’s book.

Adding to the star power on hand was Steven Spielberg, an executive producer on the film, and singer Huey Lewis, who made a cameo in the movie and contributed to the soundtrack (“The Power of Love” and “Back in Time,” both featured in the musical).

Gale later took over as emcee and pointed out the cast members, with Fox’s announcement drawing a standing ovation.

The after-party had an auction to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical are available now at backtothefuturemusical.com.