‘Back To The Future’ Musical Revs Up Broadway Box Office With Four-Show Take Of $1M

Back To The Future: The Musical landed on Broadway last week in overdrive: The stage adaptation starring Casey Likes and Roger Bart scored a dizzying $1,035,256 with just four sold-out preview performances at the Winter Garden.

The musical, which opens August 3, features a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard – with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Direction is by John Rando, who did the same for the hit London production.

The million-dollar-tally was a solid contribution to Broadway’s total box office receipts for the week ending July 2. In all, the 33 Broadway productions grossed $33,509,406, holding steady from the previous week. Same for attendance of 272,766, with 89% of available seats filled and the average ticket price at $122.85.

Another recent arrival, Alex Edelman’s acclaimed solo show Just For Us, had a strong opening week at the Hudson, filling 93% of seats and grossing $329,599 for seven performances.

Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical in previews at the Broadway, was at 83% of capacity, grossing $602,192. Opening night is July 20.

Taking a noticeable dive was Once Upon A One More Time, the musical of Britney Spears song, which opened recently to mixed reviews. Only 60% of seats at the Marquis were filled last week, and that with a modest $81.04 average ticket price. Total gross for the week was $620,043, down $81,382 from the previous week.

A quartet of productions played their final weeks, with three of the four at 100% of capacity: Fat Ham ($457,459), Leopoldstadt ($1,295,521) and Prima Facie, starring the Tony-winning Jodie Comer and which, with a gross of $1,249,650 broke the house record for the third time at the Golden Theatre. The solo show also scored the week’s highest average ticket price of $195.11.

The week’s fourth closer, Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, directed by Anne Kauffman, finished up its run at the James Earl Jones Theatre with $729,160 and attendance at 82% capacity.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $195,647,369 with total attendance of 1,598,308 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.



