Former ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston Joins ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 At The CW

Katie Thurston is venturing outside of Bachelor Nation to find her next love interest.

The former Bachelorette, who led Season 17 of the long-running ABC dating series, is joining the cast of The CW’s FBoy Island Season 3. A short teaser released on Monday shows a glimpse at Thurston preparing for a confessional, only to (jokingly) act shocked when she finds out what she’s agreed to be a part of.

On FBoy Island, Thurston will be one of three women who are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

It’s fairly uncommon for Bachelor and Bachelorette alums to venture outside of the ABC franchise for a different reality dating series. Thurston also previously appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor. She never opted to join Bachelor in Paradise, though several of her contestants did.

FBoy Island was formerly one of HBO Max’s most-watched original non-scripted shows. The series got caught in the middle of Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to cut reality shows from HBO Max and was canceled after two seasons last year. The CW picked up the series, as well as a spinoff titled FGirl Island, earlier this year.

Nikki Glaser remains as host and exec producer of FBoy Island. The series were created by Elan Gale who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds. FBoy Island will air this fall on The CW.