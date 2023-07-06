‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Blasts To Top Of Nielsen Streaming Charts In Debut Week; ‘Never Have I Ever’ Enters List At No. 4

Avatar: The Way of Water, Never Have I Ever

Audiences were eager to revisit Avatar: The Way Of Water when the smash hit sequel hit streaming.

The James Cameron film debuted on both Disney+ and Max on June 7, soaring to the top of Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of June 5 to June 11 and racking up an impressive 1.9B viewing minutes between the two services. According to Nielsen, the film was of particular interest to the younger crowd with 75% of viewers under 50 and 50% under 35.

Viewers were also still flocking to Netflix to catch new episodes of Manifest during this window, and the series saw a 117% increase in viewing week-over-week to achieve 1.6B viewing minutes and No. 2 on the overall list.

Another new entrant on the overall list was Never Have I Ever. Following the premiere of Season 4 on June 8, the series pulled 917M viewing minutes, making it to No. 4 on the overall list. Considering this measurement window didn’t allow for a full week of viewing, it’s possible the series could crack a billion viewing minutes in the coming week.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was still receiving quite a bit of buzz this week. Despite halving its audience versus the week prior, his Netflix series FUBAR still managed to draw 819M viewing minutes this week, putting it at No. 5 on the overall list. He also made it onto the streaming originals list for his Netflix docuseries Arnold.

Even though the Ted Lasso finale hit AppleTV+ the week prior, fans weren’t finished saying goodbye to the series just yet. It drew another 641M viewing minutes this week and took No. 9 overall. Jason Sudeikis also made it onto the movies list with We’re The Millers, which Netflix began carrying on June 1. Viewing for the 2013 comedy film jumped 30% this week to 332M minutes, making it No. 3 among films.

The rest of the overall list was filled with acquired programming, including S.W.A.T., NCIS and All American.

On the streaming originals chart, Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets also marked its first full measurement window after premiering on June 2. During this week, the series drew 499M viewing minutes, making it No. 5 on the streaming originals list.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: