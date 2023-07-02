‘Attack On Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2’ Trailer Premieres

Anime Expo in Los Angeles saw the unveiling of the new trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2. The trailer was premiered during the MAPPA x Crunchyroll! panel.
The complete film will be available later this fall, exact date to be announced.
Based on the award-winning manga Attack on Titan by Haime Isayama, the film continues the story of humanity forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.
In the final segment, the fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is: can they stop him? The film is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi and produced by studio Mappa.
The film’s cast includes:
Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger
Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann
Marina Inoue as Armin Arlelt
Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer
Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss
Kisho Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein
Yu Shimamura as Annie Leonhart
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun
Hiroshi Kamiya as Captain Levi
Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger
Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grace
Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun
Manami Numakura as Pieck Finger
