Producers Team To Form True Crime Body In The UK & Ireland

The UK and Ireland’s true crime specialists have teamed to form an association that establish best production practices in the genre.

The Association of True Crime Producers (ATCP) comprises First Look TV, ITN Productions, Monster Films, Peninsula Television, Phoenix Television, Rare TV, Revelation Films, Title Role and Woodcut Media. Membership of the non-profit is open to TV and film companies, digital firms and podcast content makers and individuals engaged in making true-crime shows in the UK, Ireland and internationally.

The body has been as a “to the continued development of the highest professional standards in true crime production,” a genre that often brings producers in contact with vulnerable and traumatized people.

The guidelines put put “victims and their families at the center of the production process and aim to enhance current best practice in duty of care.”

The initiative’s aims are now being communicated to the industry, victims’ groups and other representative organisations.

Largely thanks to global streamers and podcasting, true crime has experienced a popularity boom in recent years and demand has soared for docs and series on true-life cases. The ATCP has formed to ensure standards don’t drop as commissioners search for more content.

“As true crime producers, we care deeply for those impacted by the stories we tell and have a duty of care to look after all those involved – from the contributors through to the production teams,” said Kate Beal, Chair of the ACTP and founder of Becoming Ian Brady producer Woodcut Media. “The creation of the ATCP is the first step, allowing us to join forces under the one umbrella to take collective responsibility, share ideas, assess protocol, and maintain the reputation of the genre. I’m very grateful to my peers for collaborating on this meaningful and timely project.”