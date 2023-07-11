Ashley Judd To Narrate #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 2; ‘Meet Marry Murder’ Returns With New Episodes At Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has renewed true-crime series #TextMeWhenYouGetHome for a second season with Ashley Judd joining as narrator. Additionally, Meet Marry Murder will be returning with seven new episodes to wrap up Season 1, with Oscar winner Helen Hunt as narrator.

Season 2 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome follows the cases of women who have been abducted, harmed or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in their lives. Back-to-back episodes will kick off beginning August 7 at 8p/7c. It will be followed new episodes of Meet Marry Murder at 10/9c.

TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a viral, worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the UK. The hashtag sparked global awareness, anger and a conversation around the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone. Told through emotional interviews; accompanied by recreations, actual texts, phone records and other evidence, the episodes unfold as a whodunnit and all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome is produced by AMS Pictures with Andy Streitfeld serving as Executive Producer, Brad Osborne as Creative Director and Kim Clemons as Showrunner. Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.

Narrated by Hunt, Meet Marry Murder returns with seven new episodes exploring US homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. With the help of friends and family, these real-life cases are pieced together by investigators to uncover the cracks in what appeared to be a fairytale relationship facade.

The new episodes will delve into unimaginable stories of love lost, including the fall of an almost two-decade marriage ending in a tragic accident; a couple with an enviable glamorous life culminating in a violent murder; a messy divorce involving a teenage hitman; a web of lies combined with an illicit affair and an accident on a hiking trail rooted in greed and manipulation.

Meet Marry Murder is produced by First Look TV with Will Hanrahan serving as executive producer. Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, Nicole Vogel and Shura Davison executive produce for Lifetime.