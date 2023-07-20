Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’ Lands SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Tehran, the Israeli spy thriller that airs globally on Apple TV+, has become one of the most high-profile TV series to land a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

The series has been added to the list, which allows production to continue filming, despite the ongoing actors strike. See the updated full list below.

Other high-profile movies such as Dakton Fanning-fronted The Watchers and Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move have also been granted waivers, as has hit faith series The Chosen.

It’s not entirely clear how Tehran has found itself on this list, given that AMPTP member Apple is involved but we hear it might have something to do with the series’ origins.

The series was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and is produced by Donna and Shula Productions, which was formed by Eden and Shula Spiegel. It initially aired on Israeli network Kan 11. Cineflix subsequently acquired the global distribution rights to the series and Apple TV+ then came on board to air it globally.

In February, Apple renewed it for a third season and we understand there is about a week left to film. The series shoots in Athens, which takes the place of Tehran, and last week it was reported that filming had been stopped.

Apple’s involvement is another interesting wrinkle in SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreements initiative, designed to allow indie productions that abide by SAG-AFTRA contract terms to continue during the strike.

It comes after it emerged that The Watchers was also on the list, given that it was linked to Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line. New Line is on board to distribute the movie but the film was a negative pickup and what helped the producers was the fact that the distribution deal had not been signed yet, therefore making it an indie shoot with independent financing.

Tehran, which became the first ever Israeli series to win the award for best drama series at the International Emmys, stars Niv Sultan as a hacker agent who infiltrates Iran’s capital Tehran under a false identity. The second season starred Glenn Close and the third season also stars Hugh Laurie.

Exec producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

Apple didn’t respond to emails and phone calls for comment.

Production ID Production Title Signatory Name Authorizing Date 00557718 Aguadilla Abla Films LLC 7/17/2023 00537828 American Deadbolt American Deadbolt Movie LLC 7/19/2023 00558722 Anniversary Anniversary US Productions, LLC 7/18/2023 00546848 Ar Racist, The AWP Productions, LLC 7/19/2023 00556657 Armadilla Armadilla LLC 7/17/2023 00557009 Beneath the Grass Beneath the Grass Film LLC 7/16/2023 A0331397 Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24) X Factor S2 LLC 7/17/2023 00556831 Beyond The Walls Beyond The Walls Film LLC 7/17/2023 00558253 Bob Trevino Likes It Chosen Family, LLC 7/16/2023 00558258 Bride Hard Bride Hard Films LLC 7/17/2023 00555863 Cafone, The Suburbanite Productions, LLC 7/17/2023 00553609 Chosen, The (23/24) The Chosen Texas, LLC 7/17/2023 00557894 Conduit Hermes Film LLC 7/19/2023 00557550 Death Of A Unicorne Monoceros Media LLC 7/16/2023 00555298 Desert, A Capes and Fog LLC 7/17/2023 00557411 Don’t Move Dont Move UT LLC 7/18/2023 00558096 Dream Devil Outhouse Production Films LLC 7/17/2023 00557523 Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Productions, LLC 7/15/2023 00556869 Exhibiting Forgiveness Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc. 7/18/2023 00555874 F-PLUS SWEN STUDIOS, INC. 7/17/2023 00557350 Flight Risk Flight Risk Productions, Inc. 7/16/2023 00528433 Fluxx FLUXX Film LLC 7/19/2023 00557624 From Ashes STUDIO 6688 LLC 7/19/2023