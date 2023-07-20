Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’ Lands SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Tehran, the Israeli spy thriller that airs globally on Apple TV+, has become one of the most high-profile TV series to land a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.
The series has been added to the list, which allows production to continue filming, despite the ongoing actors strike. See the updated full list below.
Other high-profile movies such as Dakton Fanning-fronted The Watchers and Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move have also been granted waivers, as has hit faith series The Chosen.
It’s not entirely clear how Tehran has found itself on this list, given that AMPTP member Apple is involved but we hear it might have something to do with the series’ origins.
The series was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and is produced by Donna and Shula Productions, which was formed by Eden and Shula Spiegel. It initially aired on Israeli network Kan 11. Cineflix subsequently acquired the global distribution rights to the series and Apple TV+ then came on board to air it globally.
In February, Apple renewed it for a third season and we understand there is about a week left to film. The series shoots in Athens, which takes the place of Tehran, and last week it was reported that filming had been stopped.
Apple’s involvement is another interesting wrinkle in SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreements initiative, designed to allow indie productions that abide by SAG-AFTRA contract terms to continue during the strike.
It comes after it emerged that The Watchers was also on the list, given that it was linked to Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line. New Line is on board to distribute the movie but the film was a negative pickup and what helped the producers was the fact that the distribution deal had not been signed yet, therefore making it an indie shoot with independent financing.
Tehran, which became the first ever Israeli series to win the award for best drama series at the International Emmys, stars Niv Sultan as a hacker agent who infiltrates Iran’s capital Tehran under a false identity. The second season starred Glenn Close and the third season also stars Hugh Laurie.
Exec producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.
Apple didn’t respond to emails and phone calls for comment.
|Production ID
|Production Title
|Signatory Name
|Authorizing Date
|00557718
|Aguadilla
|Abla Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00537828
|American Deadbolt
|American Deadbolt Movie LLC
|7/19/2023
|00558722
|Anniversary
|Anniversary US Productions, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00546848
|Ar Racist, The
|AWP Productions, LLC
|7/19/2023
|00556657
|Armadilla
|Armadilla LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557009
|Beneath the Grass
|Beneath the Grass Film LLC
|7/16/2023
|A0331397
|Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
|X Factor S2 LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556831
|Beyond The Walls
|Beyond The Walls Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558253
|Bob Trevino Likes It
|Chosen Family, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558258
|Bride Hard
|Bride Hard Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00555863
|Cafone, The
|Suburbanite Productions, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00553609
|Chosen, The (23/24)
|The Chosen Texas, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557894
|Conduit
|Hermes Film LLC
|7/19/2023
|00557550
|Death Of A Unicorne
|Monoceros Media LLC
|7/16/2023
|00555298
|Desert, A
|Capes and Fog LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557411
|Don’t Move
|Dont Move UT LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558096
|Dream Devil
|Outhouse Production Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557523
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny Productions, LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556869
|Exhibiting Forgiveness
|Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.
|7/18/2023
|00555874
|F-PLUS
|SWEN STUDIOS, INC.
|7/17/2023
|00557350
|Flight Risk
|Flight Risk Productions, Inc.
|7/16/2023
|00528433
|Fluxx
|FLUXX Film LLC
|7/19/2023
|00557624
|From Ashes
|STUDIO 6688 LLC
|7/19/2023
|00541818
|Ganymede
|Ganymede Film, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557724
|Greatest Ever, The
|THE GREATEST EVER LLC
|7/16/2023
|00556352
|Ick
|ICK Productions, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557680
|Isaac
|Isaac Productions LLC
|7/18/2023
|00557973
|Just Breathe
|Rockwood Champ LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557321
|King Ivory
|Magic Mark, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00553622
|Mother Mary
|Got a Little Sloppy LLC
|7/15/2023
|00524203
|Mother, May I?
|MMI Film LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558714
|Mourning Rock
|ZNZ Project LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557981
|Osiris
|It Hunts LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558622
|Paradise And Lunch
|PL Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556744
|Queen Of The Ring
|Ring Productions LLC
|7/15/2023
|00558294
|Ritual, The
|Rituality, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556346
|Rivals of Amziah King
|Sad Abe’s Inc.
|7/14/2023
|00557757
|Sell Out
|The Benny Dink Movie LLC
|7/16/2023
|00552034
|Short Game, The
|Green Jacket Productions LLC
|7/17/2023
|00559834
|Sight Unseen (23/24)
|Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc.
|7/18/2023
|00556078
|Sod And Stubble
|Sod and Stubble LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557256
|Sound, The
|Sound Film, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557265
|Summer Book, The
|Summer Book Movie, LLC
|7/19/2023
|00557623
|Superthief
|SUPERTHIEF LLC
|7/19/2023
|00550475
|Tehran (23/24)
|Donna & Shula Studios LTD
|7/20/2023
|00554189
|The killer’s game
|TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
|7/15/2023
|00553490
|Tower, The
|TheTowerFilm LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556254
|Transamazonia
|Cinema DeFacto
|7/17/2023
|00557596
|Untitled Rebuilding Project
|Crowded Table LLC
|7/18/2023
|00556977
|Watchers, The
|Hunched Lady Productions LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558019
|Week End Escape Project
|Grive Productions SARL
|7/19/2023
|00554217
|Yellow Tie, The
|Oblique Media SRL
|7/17/2023
|00557152
|Young Claude
|Brick By Brick Productions LLC
|7/19/2023
