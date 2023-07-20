Skip to main content
Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’ Lands SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Tehran Apple

Tehran, the Israeli spy thriller that airs globally on Apple TV+, has become one of the most high-profile TV series to land a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

The series has been added to the list, which allows production to continue filming, despite the ongoing actors strike. See the updated full list below.

Other high-profile movies such as Dakton Fanning-fronted The Watchers and Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move have also been granted waivers, as has hit faith series The Chosen.

It’s not entirely clear how Tehran has found itself on this list, given that AMPTP member Apple is involved but we hear it might have something to do with the series’ origins.

The series was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and is produced by Donna and Shula Productions, which was formed by Eden and Shula Spiegel. It initially aired on Israeli network Kan 11. Cineflix subsequently acquired the global distribution rights to the series and Apple TV+ then came on board to air it globally.

In February, Apple renewed it for a third season and we understand there is about a week left to film. The series shoots in Athens, which takes the place of Tehran, and last week it was reported that filming had been stopped.

Apple’s involvement is another interesting wrinkle in SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreements initiative, designed to allow indie productions that abide by SAG-AFTRA contract terms to continue during the strike.

It comes after it emerged that The Watchers was also on the list, given that it was linked to Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line. New Line is on board to distribute the movie but the film was a negative pickup and what helped the producers was the fact that the distribution deal had not been signed yet, therefore making it an indie shoot with independent financing.

Tehran, which became the first ever Israeli series to win the award for best drama series at the International Emmys, stars Niv Sultan as a hacker agent who infiltrates Iran’s capital Tehran under a false identity. The second season starred Glenn Close and the third season also stars Hugh Laurie.

Exec producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

Apple didn’t respond to emails and phone calls for comment.

Production IDProduction TitleSignatory NameAuthorizing Date
00557718AguadillaAbla Films LLC7/17/2023
00537828American DeadboltAmerican Deadbolt Movie LLC7/19/2023
00558722AnniversaryAnniversary US Productions, LLC7/18/2023
00546848Ar Racist, TheAWP Productions, LLC7/19/2023
00556657ArmadillaArmadilla LLC7/17/2023
00557009Beneath the GrassBeneath the Grass Film LLC7/16/2023
A0331397Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)X Factor S2 LLC7/17/2023
00556831Beyond The WallsBeyond The Walls Film LLC7/17/2023
00558253Bob Trevino Likes ItChosen Family, LLC7/16/2023
00558258Bride HardBride Hard Films LLC7/17/2023
00555863Cafone, TheSuburbanite Productions, LLC7/17/2023
00553609Chosen, The (23/24)The Chosen Texas, LLC7/17/2023
00557894ConduitHermes Film LLC7/19/2023
00557550Death Of A UnicorneMonoceros Media LLC7/16/2023
00555298Desert, ACapes and Fog LLC7/17/2023
00557411Don’t MoveDont Move UT LLC7/18/2023
00558096Dream DevilOuthouse Production Films LLC7/17/2023
00557523Dust BunnyDust Bunny Productions, LLC7/15/2023
00556869Exhibiting ForgivenessExhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.7/18/2023
00555874F-PLUSSWEN STUDIOS, INC.7/17/2023
00557350Flight RiskFlight Risk Productions, Inc.7/16/2023
00528433FluxxFLUXX Film LLC7/19/2023
00557624From AshesSTUDIO 6688 LLC7/19/2023
00541818GanymedeGanymede Film, LLC7/17/2023
00557724Greatest Ever, TheTHE GREATEST EVER LLC7/16/2023
00556352IckICK Productions, LLC7/16/2023
00557680IsaacIsaac Productions LLC7/18/2023
00557973Just BreatheRockwood Champ LLC7/16/2023
00557321King IvoryMagic Mark, LLC7/18/2023
00553622Mother MaryGot a Little Sloppy LLC7/15/2023
00524203Mother, May I?MMI Film LLC7/18/2023
00558714Mourning RockZNZ Project LLC7/17/2023
00557981OsirisIt Hunts LLC7/16/2023
00558622Paradise And LunchPL Film LLC7/17/2023
00556744Queen Of The RingRing Productions LLC7/15/2023
00558294Ritual, TheRituality, LLC7/17/2023
00556346Rivals of Amziah KingSad Abe’s Inc.7/14/2023
00557757Sell OutThe Benny Dink Movie LLC7/16/2023
00552034Short Game, TheGreen Jacket Productions LLC7/17/2023
00559834Sight Unseen (23/24)Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc.7/18/2023
00556078Sod And StubbleSod and Stubble LLC7/16/2023
00557256Sound, TheSound Film, LLC7/16/2023
00557265Summer Book, TheSummer Book Movie, LLC7/19/2023
00557623SuperthiefSUPERTHIEF LLC7/19/2023
00550475Tehran (23/24)Donna & Shula Studios LTD7/20/2023
00554189The killer’s gameTKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED7/15/2023
00553490Tower, TheTheTowerFilm LLC7/15/2023
00556254TransamazoniaCinema DeFacto7/17/2023
00557596Untitled Rebuilding ProjectCrowded Table LLC7/18/2023
00556977Watchers, TheHunched Lady Productions LLC7/18/2023
00558019Week End Escape ProjectGrive Productions SARL7/19/2023
00554217Yellow Tie, TheOblique Media SRL7/17/2023
00557152Young ClaudeBrick By Brick Productions LLC7/19/2023

