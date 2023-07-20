‘La Maison’: Apple TV+ Greenlights Drama Series On Iconic French Fashion House Starring Lambert Wilson

Iconic French fashion house La Maison is to be spotlighted in an Apple TV+ drama series starring seven-time César Award nominee Lambert Wilson.

La Maison will take a behind-the-curtain look at how a family dynasty of an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent LeDu (Wilson), leaving his family’s legendary haute couture house hanging by a thread. Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world.

Wilson, who played The Merovingian in The Matrix trilogy and is this year’s Locarno Jury President, leads a cast featuring Carole Bouquet (En Thérapie), Zita Hanrot (Fatima), Pierre Deladonchamps (Stranger by the Lake), Antoine Reinartz (Anatomy of a Fall), Anne Consigny (Elle), Florence Loiret Caille (The Bureau) and rising star Ji-Min Park.

Created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville, and based on an original idea by executive producer Alex Berger, the 10-part series is directed by award-winning filmmakers Fabrice Gobert (The Returned) and Daniel Grou alias Podz (Lupin). Show is co-produced by Apple TV+, TOA-The Originals of America and TOP-The Originals Productions.