‘Endangered Planet’ & ‘Born To Be Wild’ Natural History Series Greenlit By Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: With Hollywood scripted grinding to a halt, Apple TV+ is doubling down on natural history series.

The streamer has greenlit a duo of six-part docs titled Born to be Wild and Endangered Planet, Deadline can reveal, both of which carry urgent messages around the need to help save rare species on Earth.

Born to be Wild will follow endangered animals including a Savanna elephant calf, cheetahs and a moon bear cub, as they are brought up by humans with a view to returning to their homelands once they are ready.

Endangered Planet, meanwhile, will use cutting-edge technology to uncover insights into protecting precious species including the Gobi bear, Malayan tiger, Javan rhino, Caucasian leopard, Cross River gorilla and the North Atlantic right whale.

Apple TV+ has been keen on natural history since its inception and both series are being produced by UK indie Offspring Films, which also made Tom Hiddleston-narrated Earth at Night in Color for the streamer. Born to be Wild is co-produced by Lucy van Beek’s Tailfeather Productions, the indie behind Netflix’s Alexander the Great docudrama.

Apple TV+’s other natural history series include Prehistoric Planet, Tiny World and The Elephant Queen, which were narrated by David Attenborough, Paul Rudd and Chiwetel Ejiofor respectively.

Born to be Wild is EP’d by van Beek for Tailfeather alongside Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson for Offspring, both of whom are also behind Endangered Planet.