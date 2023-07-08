Brad Pitt’s F1 Racing Pic For Apple To Film At British Grand Prix In Silverstone This Weekend

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski looks to be sticking to his roots by using real-life race cars for his untitled F1 racing pic starring Brad Pitt. Sources confirmed to Deadline that the Apple Studios movie will shoot scenes during Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone race track.

Being made in collaboration with F1, the pic also stars Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, and sources confirm that not only will the actors be filming scenes during the actual race, they will have their own pit stop at the track.

Pitt stars as a former driver returning to the sport with fictional team APXGP, with Idris playing his teammate.

After being inspired by his summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, where he had his actors in cockpit of actual fighter jets, Kosinski wanted to do something similar for this film. Deadline previously reported that in order to get the role of Pitt’s teammate, Idris had to show off his driving skills on a race track, and since landing the role, he has been prepping on the track leading up to filming.

“It’s massively exciting to see it all coming together,” Hamilton said at a press conference Thursday. “To know that we’re [filming] this weekend … there’s nerves, naturally, because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long.”

Kosinski will produce the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (Top Gun: Maverick), Plan B and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton through his Dawn Apollo banner. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer.