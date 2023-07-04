Ant & Dec Rebooting Children’s Classic ‘Byker Grove’ With ‘The Late Late Show’ Indie Fulwell 73

UK TV presenters Ant and Dec are remaking Byker Grove, the show that made child stars of them three decades ago.

Late Late Show indie Fulwell 73 is developing the project with the I’m a Celebrity host’s Mitre Studios.

Originally broadcast between 1989 and 2006 on the BBC, Byker Grove became a household favorite as it told the story of a youth club in Newcastle. Celebrated for its handling of hard hitting and controversial storylines, the program ran for 18 series and launched many famous faces both in front of and behind the camera, including Ant and Dec as fun-loving duo PJ and Duncan. The pair have often credited the show with launching their careers.

The producers said the reboot, which isn’t attached to a broadcaster, is aimed at a primetime audience and will “engage with a new generation of teenagers navigating the different challenges faced by young adults today.”

Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Heather Greenwood will serve as EPs with Ant and Dec as EPs and creative consultants for Mitre.

The show comes fresh off the back of the BBC’s reboot of Waterloo Road, while a movie version of Grange Hill from Phil Redmond is incoming.

“We owe such a lot to Byker Grove and the North East so we can’t wait to start working with Fulwell 73 and the team to bring this iconic series back to life,” said McPartlin.

Behind the scenes, Byker Grove will aim to be a returnable series providing sustainable training both in front and behind the camera, including new talent in a North East focused writers’ room and work placements. Fulwell 73 and Mitre Studios will unite to film across Newcastle and Sunderland as part of both companies’ commitment to their home region and North East based production offices. Ant and Dec will also look to integrate their Prince’s Trust Making it in Media course as part of the production to help give experience and confidence to young people in the North East who are looking to pursue a career in the media.