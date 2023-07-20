Anonymous Content Teams With New Europe Film Sales To Handle North American Rights For Animated Feature ‘The Peasants’ From ‘Loving Vincent’ Filmmakers

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has partnered with New Europe Film Sales to handle North American rights for animated feature The Peasants, directed by Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent filmmakers D.K. Welchman and Hugh Welchman.

The project is adapted from Wladyslaw Reymont’s classic novel of the same name and is produced in the same oil painting format as Loving Vincent. The Peasants tells the story of Jagna, a young woman determined to forge her own path within the confines of a late 19th century Polish village – a hotbed of gossip and on-going feuds, held together, rich and poor, by pride in their land, adherence to colorful traditions and a deep-rooted patriarchy. When she finds herself caught between the conflicting desires of the village’s richest farmer, his eldest son and other leading men of the community, her resistance puts her on a tragic collision course with the community around her.

Anonymous Content will co-rep rights to the film through their recently launched sales and finance division, AC Independent. The Polish-Serbian-Lithuanian co-production is produced by Digitalkraft, Breakthru Films: Sean Bobbitt and Hugh Welchman, Art. Shot: Agne Adomene, Breakthru Productions: Sean Bobbitt/Hugh Welchman, with the support of the Polish Film Institute, Film Center Serbia, and Lithuanian Film Center.

New Europe Film Sales has also handled sales for the film globally, securing distribution in over 40 countries, including German-speaking Europe (Plaion), France (The Jokers), Benelux (Paradiso), South Korea (First Run), China (JL Film), Scandinavia (Another World Entertainment) and Spain (Karma).

AC Independent has recently handled sales for projects including Alex Gibney’s upcoming Elon Musk documentary Musk, which sold to HBO for North America and went on to do stellar business during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It’s also behind a raft of highly-anticipated projects such as Einar Film’s Norwegian genre film Handling the Undead and Raoul Peck’s Orwell, both of which were picked up by Neon. Additional projects include Jesse Moss’ War Game, Penny Lane’s Mrs. America, Elizabeth Lo’s Mistress Dispeller, House of Stairs, In Waves, We Can Only Be Enemies and Alex Gibney’s In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.