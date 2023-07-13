Anonymous Content & PBS Member Station GBH Sign Scripted Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has struck a scripted deal with PBS member station and public media maker GBH.

The deal with will see Shantaram and The Stranger maker Anonymous delving through Boston-based GBH’s library of IP for projects that can be adapted for TV and film.

GBH has made programs for PBS mainstays such as history doc series American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Masterpiece and Nova over five decades. It produces for TV, radio and digital platforms, and has made shows including The French Chef with Julia Child, Zoom and This Old House and kids TV titles including Arthur, Curious George and Work It Out Wombats!. On the podcast front, it’s behind the likes of The Arthur Podcast, The Creeping Hour, The Frontline Dispatch, Detours and Masterpiece Studio.

“GBH has a rich legacy of producing inspirational, impactful, and engaging local and national stories across many subject matters and mediums,” said Evie Kintzer, VP of Strategy and Business Development, and Pablo Velez, Director of Licensing and Business Development, at GBH in a joint statement. “We look forward to amplifying these stories by bringing them to audiences as scripted projects.

“Anonymous Content values quality and storytelling and the power of diverse perspectives. We are excited to work with like-minded partners to develop and produce premium scripted content that honors and brings awareness to GBH’s IP.”

“Through its critically acclaimed public media programming, GBH has told some of the most important stories of our time and remained at the center of the American zeitgeist for decades,” added Anonymous Content in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with the GBH team and their rich library of diverse material to help them bring these stories to new mediums and platforms.”