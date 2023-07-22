‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’: AMC Drops Season 2 Trailer With New Claudia

AMC Networks dropped a teaser for season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire featuring Delainey Hayles as the new teenage vampire Claudia.

Hayles was cast in March to replace Bailey Bass, who played the series’ female lead in season 1. The trailer was screened earlier Friday at Comic-Con.

The series is based on the 1976 novel that spawned a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The series follows the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac who recounts his life with his maker Lestat de Lioncourt and teenage vampire Claudia to veteran journalist Daniel Molloy, accompanied by ancient vampire Armand. The first season was received well by critics and the show was renewed ahead of premiere in October last year.

Gran Via Productions, Dwight Street Book Club and AMC Studios are producers.

Earlier this week, production on season 2 was production due to the actors strike, despite the fact it is filmed outside the U.S. with a majority international cast. The horror series has been filming mainly in Prague since April and stars Brits Assad Zaman, Jacob Anderson and Hayles, and Australia’s Sam Reid, along with Americans such as Eric Bogosian.

Some U.S. projects filming abroad with majority international casts such as HBO’s House of the Dragon have been able to push on despite the strike but AMC confirmed that Interview with the Vampire has downed tools, with some of its stars understood to be SAG members. House of the Dragon and fellow HBO series Industry are contracted under British actors union Equity, rather than SAG.