Annabelle Ham Dies: YouTube Star From Atlanta That Suffered An “Epileptic Event” Was 22

Annabelle Ham, a social media personality with a fanbase on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, died following an “epileptic event,” according to her family. She was 22.

“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” read a post on Annabelle’s Instagram profile. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

The post continued, “Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.”

According to the Daily Mail, Annabelle was at a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama when she was reported missing before being found dead on Saturday.

Annabelle, who shared aspects of her life on social media, vlogged about life as a college student while also sharing makeup tips.

Annabelle’s sister Amelia Ham also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late sister and dedicated some touching words.

“Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does,” Amelia wrote. “Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. she was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room. But god was ready for her. I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”

Annabelle’s other sister Alexandria also expressed herself on Instagram saying “there will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are.”

“Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug,” she added. “If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

