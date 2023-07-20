Anna Delvey Drops Debut Single ‘What The Hell?’ With TikTok Country Star Brooke Butler – Listen

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Delvey, best known as the inspiration for Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, has dropped her debut single.

Delvey has performed vocals on What The Hell?, a single from TikTok celebrity and rising country star Brooke Butler. Listen above.

The song will serve as the intro and theme song to Delvey’s new podcast The Anna Delvey Show, which comes from Audio Up and Reunion Audio.

The song features never-before-heard audio from Delvey including a recording of a phonecall she made while imprisoned on Riker’s Island. She is currently on house arrest after being convicted of a series of crimes including attempted grand larceny.

What The Hell? is available on music platforms later today.

The song was written by Audio Up CEO and producer Jared Gutstadt, known for his work with Lil Wayne, Jelly Roll, DJ Khaled and Machine Gun Kelly, alongside his longtime writing partner Scarlett Burke.

The single also features Audio Chateau, which has collaborated with artists such as the band Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd.

Gutstadt said, “What the Hell? is authentic to the type of music I like to make. It’s a fun song and I know a lot of folks will be curious to hear this side of Anna. My hope is that the TikTok world will have some fun with this as well.”