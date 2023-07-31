Angus Cloud Remembered By ‘Euphoria’s Javon Walton, Rachel Zegler, Kerry Washington, Questlove & More: “Forever Family”

Creatives across the pop culture landscape were left reeling on Monday afternoon with news that Euphoria breakout Angus Cloud died today at 25, subsequently taking to social media to pay tribute to a young talent taken far too soon.

Among the first to chime in about Cloud’s death was actor Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, the younger brother of Cloud’s good-hearted drug dealer Fezco, on the HBO series. “rest easy brother❤️🕊️,” he wrote in one message — adding alongside a photo in his Instagram stories, “forever family ❤️.”

Javon Walton via Instagram

Among others posting, as the world awaits comment from more of Cloud’s Euphoria family, was West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler. “please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise,” she wrote. “there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you.”

Wrote actress Kerry Washington, “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾.”

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Added musician and filmmaker Questlove, “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud.”

A spokesperson for HBO and Euphoria specifically, meanwhile, said: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Deadline will update this story with more reactions as they flood in.

While no cause of death has been disclosed, Cloud’s family revealed in a statement obtained by Deadline that he died today at his family home in Oakland, CA. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they wrote. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Wrote the Clouds in closing, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.” Further reactions to the beloved actor’s passing can be found below.

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

Heartbroken hearing this news. RIP Angus ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/cpoS2ZXCR7 — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) August 1, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023